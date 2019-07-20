Roger Federer beats Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal to become highest-paid tennis player for 14th straight year

The Forbes‘ list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes is here and we once again have a familiar name at the top of the table when it comes to the world of tennis — that of Roger Federer.

37-year-old Federer has now been the highest-paid tennis player in the world for the 14th year running with Andre Kirk Agassi the last player to top the list in place of the Swiss tennis legend.

There are some surprise inclusions in the annual list which is topped by FC Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi who earns $127 million followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, with an income of $109 million, and Neymar Jr with earnings of $105 million.

So, without further ado, here’s the list to Five highest-paid tennis players in the world.

5) Serena Williams – $29.2 million – Forbes Ranking #63

Serena Williams might have lost to Simona Halep in the final of the Wimbledon 2019, but the American is the highest-paid women’s tennis star in the world with an annual earnings of $29.2 million. Of this, $4.2 million is earned from salary and winnings while the other $25 million comes from a variety of endorsements that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is involved with.

4) Rafael Nadal – $35 million – Forbes Ranking #37

Rafael Nadal is the fourth highest-paid tennis player on the planet with an annual earning of $35 million of which $26 million comes from various sponsorship deals. However, his earnings from salary and winnings have gone down considerably in the past year — to just $9 million which is down from $14.4 million that he earned between June 2017 and June 2018. This has led to Nadal dropping from the second highest-paid tennis star in 2018 to fourth this year.

3) Kei Nishikori – $37.3 million – Forbes Ranking #35

One player who has remained in his position in the list is Kei Nishikori who is the third most-paid tennis athlete with an earning of $37.3 million. The majority of his earnings — $33 million — comes from the sponsors while he earns $4.3 million from salary and tournament winnings. 29-year-old Nishikori has reached a career high of number 4 which made him the first Japanese men’s tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 for singles.

2) Novak Djokovic – $50.6 million – Forbes Ranking #17

2019 Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has a huge annual earnings of $50.6 million with money coming in from salary/winnings as well as endorsements in large amounts. The Serbian earned $20.6 million from prize money and salary between June 2018 and June 2019 while also amassing $30 million from endorsements with Lacoste, Asics and Seiko among the companies he is associated with.

1) Roger Federer – $93.4 million – Forbes Ranking #5

Swiss maestro Roger Federer is not only the highest-paid tennis star, but also the fifth in the list for athletes around the world only trailing behind the aforementioned footballing trio and fourth-placed Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez. While he earns a comparatively paltry $7.4 million from salary and prize money, Federer is still one of the biggest brands in sports earning $86 million in endorsements — more than any other sportsperson in the world and more than Messi and Ronaldo combined ($35 million and $44 million respectively).