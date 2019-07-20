Former World No. 4 and the first person to beat Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros history Robin Soderling opened up about the possibility of Novak Djokovic overtaking Roger Federer’s records in Tennis.

In an interview with the Express, Sodering stated that Djokovic needs to avoid getting injured if he hopes to beat Federer’s record. It is possible for the Serb to achieve the monumental feat. He was quoted saying, “I think there is a chance but Djokovic needs to stay injury-free.”

“You know he had a tough time two years ago. Roger didn’t really have any serious injuries. You know he’s been able to play pretty much injury-free for basically his whole career except from when he had knee surgery two or three years ago.”

He then went on to add, “Novak definitely can do it but he needs to stay injury-free and he needs to be on top of his game for many more years which is not going to be easy. It’s going to be really interesting to see. Roger still proves that he can win the biggest tournaments and he’s still winning grand slam when as he turns 38 soon which is really impressive.”

“So his career is not finished yet. He could be in the top three or four for a few more years which is just unbelievable. It’s still interesting times. You know I really hope that all those three guys can play for many more years.”

Soderling also talked about the contribution of Federer and Rafael Nadal towards Tennis. He hailed their rivalry as one of the most important clashes between two extremely good players.

“They’ve done so much for the sport. They’re so important for tennis overall especially I would say Roger and Rafa because of their rivalry. We had two similar rivalries in tennis.”

“It started with Borg and McEnroe, we had Sampras and Agassi and now we have the Roger and Rafa rivalry, two extremely good players, playing different types of tennis. Number one and two in the world and I think that is extremely good for the sport,” he concluded.