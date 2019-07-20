Rafael Nadal wants Nick Kyrgios to fight for ‘top-ranking positions and the biggest titles’

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal shares a bitter rivalry with Nick Kyrgios. The duo’s encounter in Wimbledon 2019 saw them bring out the best of each other and was a poetic conclusion to their war of words outside the court.

Kyrgios had called Nadal ‘salty’ whereas the Spaniard said that Kyrgios is disrespectful towards other layers and the crowd. Following his Wimbledon match, Nadal had also said that Kyrgios could go on to win Grand Slams if he wats.

However, Nadal recently took the opportunity to clarify his earlier comments about the Australian. Nadal stated that Kyrgios is a good person and a player of his calibre should be fighting for a spot in the top positions.

He was quoted saying, “What I said, first of all, is that Nick is a good guy, he has such an amazing talent that he should fight for the top-ranking positions and the biggest titles.”

Nadal then went on to add, “I also said that for me he has to learn to respect his opponent, the crowd and himself because he often speaks too much saying he doesn’t like the sport. But in the end, you earn a living by playing tennis. Honestly, all that I said was not that important.”

“Everyone is free to do what they want but Nick has an impact on the younger generations. He is popular. I think we need to show good values to kids who watch us on TV. I think that Roger (Federer), Novak (Djokovic) and I always respected each other; we respected the opponents, the game, the crowd and I think we are good examples, that’s all”. he concluded.