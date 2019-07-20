Former World No. 2 says Roger Federer can play for two more years

Former World No. 2 Tommy Hass opened up about manner in which the game of the Big 3 has changed over the last few years. He believes that if current conditions are taken into consideration, players like Roger Federer will be on the court for at least two more years.

Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon semi-final which was also the only time when the Spaniard dropped a set on grass court this season.

However, Hass believes that Federer deserves more credit for his victory over Rafael Nadal. “If you look at the great 2008 final, you will see that he was already competing at a very high level. And among the Big Three, you always have to judge their level after their meetings. Could you imagine seeing Roger Federer evolve at that level at almost 38 years of age? 15 or ten years ago, never.”

“But some years went on since I changed my opinion on this topic. On one side because Roger has such a balanced game and he loves this life. I am fascinated by seeing how much he likes travelling and developing himself in this environment”, he added.

Hass then went on to say that Federer can play for at least two more years owing to his perseverance and a balanced schedule. “In those conditions, he can play for two more years. You also need to be lucky. Because our bodies are never the same. But Roger understood since the beginning the importance of breaks and a balanced schedule. He and his team are going well.”

“If my body allowed me to, I would have won at least a Grand Slam. It was my dream, like for many of us. I did not manage to achieve it. I struggled to be at the highest level again after nine surgeries,” he concluded.