Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals the strongest attribute of Rafael Nadal

Worl No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas faced an early exit from Wimbledon but that has not slowed down the Greek. He is now headed for the ATP tour and is confident of his performance.

Ahead of the tour, Tsitsipas opened up about other seeded players including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He stated that Nadal has the best fighting spirit and going up against him feels like he is up against two players at the same time.

Talking about Nadal, Tsitsipas said, “Best forehand, best mentality, best fighting spirit. One of the toughest on Tour – you have to beat two players, not just one when you play him.”

He then referred to Novak Djokovic and stated, “His forehand is good, his backhand is something else, one of the best I’ve ever seen. His control and accuracy on groundstrokes are incredible.”

“With such intensity and speed, he’s like a right-handed copy of Nadal. One-handed backhand is good, forehand is unbelievable, the danger shot,” Tsitsipas said while talking about Dominic Thiem.

He also talked about Alexander Zverev and said, “His serve is ultra-fast and uncomfortable to return but he can be vulnerable if he misses the first serve. One of the best backhands in the world.”