Stats show the three hardest Grand Slams till date have not been won by either Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal

In what comes as a huge surprise for tennis buffs, statistics have revealed that it is not the trio of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have won the most difficult of Grand Slams in the recent years.

In fact, it is former World no. 3 Stan Wawrinka who has the won the three most difficult Grand Slam titles in recent years when you factor in the relative difficulty of the majors in recent times.

According to UltimateTennisStatistics.com, “Relative Title Difficulty Factor represents how hard was to win the title compared to winning an average title of the same tournament level (Difficulty Factor of 1.315 means that a title was 31.5% harder to win compared to an average title of the same tournament level).”

The Swiss star won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016 to collect the three Grand Slams of his career and the stats show those were the three most difficult titles to win in recent history.

The 2015 Roland Gaross had a relative difficult of 1.619 (meaning it was 61.9 per cent harder to win than average) while the 2014 Australian Open was won by Wawrinka with the difficulty at 1.590. The relative difficulty of the 2016 US Open win was at 1.548.

Wawrinka overcame second-seeded Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2014 Australian Open before beating top seed Nadal in the final to lift the first of his three Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, in the 2015 French Open, he defeated second seed Federer in the quarterfinals before overcoming top seed Djokovic in the final. At the US Open in 2016, Stan defeated Kei Nishikori in the semis before once again beating Djokovic to claim the title.