Arch rival criticises Nick Kyrgios for underarm serve, Australian destroys him with response

The underarm serve has become quite the talking point in tennis these days, with many fans and experts constantly debating on whether or not it is legal to serve the ball that way. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios – who has a big role in popularising the underarm serve – destroyed Mikhail Kukushkin on Instagram over his comments on Kyrgios’ methods.

On Friday, the ATP Tour (@atptour on Instagram) shared a picture of Kyrgios attempting the underarm serve and asked fans whether it was a “tactic or trouble”. Check out the post right here:

And now, take a look at Kukushkin’s comment on the photo and Kyrgios’ reply right here:

As you can see, Kukushkin commented a “thumbs-down” emoji which indicates that he did not approve of Kyrgios’ underarm serve.

To which the Australian replied: “Don’t worry dude, I didn’t need to use it when I was chopping you up in Dubai.”

Nick Kyrgios was apparently referring to a round-of-16 match in the Dubai Tennis Championships from three years ago, when he defeated Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to eliminate the latter from the competition.

Meanwhile, speaking about the underarm serve, Swiss legend Roger Federer said: “Yeah, underarm is definitely a tactic, I believe. Especially when guys are hugging the fence in the back. From that standpoint, shouldn’t be ashamed if you try it out. Just look silly if you miss it sometimes.”

“Why not try it? The problem is like in practice, you never really try it. When you come out in the big stage in front of a full crowd, tricky to pull off,” he explained.