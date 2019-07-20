Betting odds indicate Roger Federer will not finish career with most number of grand slams

Latest betting odds have revealed that Roger Federer may not finish his career with the most number of grand slams in the history of the game. He may be the current leader in the list with twenty grand slams, but others like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are catching up fast and could even overtake the Swiss legend.

According to betting site bet365.com, Serbian star Djokovic has the highest odds to finish his career with most grand slams (2.37), followed by Spain’s Nadal (2.75) whereas Federer who is the current world-record holder as mentioned above, is only at third place with odds of 3.25.

Meanwhile, based on the current statistics, it can be observed that Djokovic lags slightly behind where Federer was at the same age (Federer had seventeen grand slam titles before he turned 33 while Djokovic has only 15).

As a result, fans cannot be sure of whether the Serbian will continue to maintain the same form over the next few years.

At the same time, Roger Federer who recently finished runner-up the 2019 Wimbledon (the winner was Djokovic himself) is aged 36 and is still not showing any signs of retirement – which is basically uncharted territory for men’s tennis till date.

Therefore, it is still not clear as to how easy it is, for Djokovic or Rafael Nadal to replicate Federer’s form or enjoy a long career like him.

For now, let us just take a look at where these players stand as far the statistics till date are concerned:

#1. Roger Federer (20 grand slams so far)

#2, Rafael Nadal (16)

#3. Novac Djokovic (15)