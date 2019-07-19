Only one player has ever beaten Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the same Grand Slam tournament

Only one player has ever beaten Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the same Grand Slam event. And it surprisingly is not 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

The Swiss tennis legend could have joined the elite club if he had beaten Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2019 earlier this week having had already beaten Nadal in the semifinals.

But it was not to be as Federer lost to Djokovic 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) in one of the most thrilling grand slam finals of recent time.

That meant that only one player has still achieved the feat of defeating both Djokovic and Nadal in a single Grand Slam event and it is none other than Federer’s compatriot Stan Wawrinka.

#OnThisDay in 2014. Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the ‘Big Four’ to win a major since 2009. Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XqoG8vaVas — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

Wawrinka had became the first player to ever beat Rafael Nadal and Djokovic when he did so at the 2014 Australian Open where he won his first-ever major title.

In the tournament, the then 29-year-old Wawrinka had defeated Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 9-7 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Tomas Berdych 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 in the semifinals.

Wawrinka lifted the first of his three Grand Slam titles when he defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

No player has ever repeated that before or since at a major tournament.

Stan is indeed the man!