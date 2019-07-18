FaceApp shows how Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will look in 30 years

The latest trend to take over the internet is the FaceApp Challenge. For the challenge, people use a specific app to see what they will look like in the future. Needless to say that some fans have turned the technology on their sporting heroes and the results are quite funny, especially in the case of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Some creative fans have turned the FaceApp challenge onto their sporting heroes. Over the last week, several such pictures of digitally aged sportspersons have emerged on the internet. Tennis isn’t far behind, with fans experimenting what Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will look like in thirty years’ time.

So what will tennis’ top trio look like in three decades? Some fans have the answer:

Wimbledon 2030 semifinalists. They’ve certainly aged well!

And here’s Roger Federer winning the 2050 Wimbledon!

Rafael Nadal with his thirtieth French Open title!

Back in the present day, the three are competing to finish the year on a positive note. Novak Djokovic has been the year’s best performer so far, winning both the Australian Open and the Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has continued his domination in the French Open by winning a record twelfth time.

Roger Federer, meanwhile, has improved over the course of the season. He suffered a shock exit in the fourth round of the Australian Open, before making a run till the French Open semifinals. He came even closer to winning a title this year in Wimbledon but was defeated in the final by Djokovic himself.

The three will now play the US Open in August.