Rafael Nadal reveals US Open plans after defeat to Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal may have been defeated in the Wimbledon 2019 semi finals by a familiar foe in the form of Roger Federer, but it’s onwards and upwards for the King of clay.
Nadal is looking ahead to the US Open, but isn’t completely sure that he will be fit in time for the fourth Grand Slam of the year, considering the condition of his knees.
“With fear, I can not face things because I would not face them anymore,” he said, Express reports.
“I cannot be playing tennis thinking about whether or not something can happen to me.
“When my rivals play a physical game, then if things happen, they happen and you have to remedy them.
“My calendar is adapting and changing to my needs at each moment more than having a totally planned thing.”
The report quotes Nadal as saying “I do not know what my future calendar will be,” and that the Spaniard wishes to “preserve the knees for the US Open.”
Rafa had to retire from the US Open last year due to injury, and his knees gave way in March when he was facing Federer at Indian Wells in the semi final stage.
Hard courts have historically posed a bigger injury concern for Nadal than any other surface.