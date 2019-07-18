Boris Becker explains why Roger Federer is loved more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Roger Federer may not have won Wimbledon 2019 this time around, but he remains one of the most popular figures in sport.

Fans flock from all over the world to support and watch the Swiss maestro in action, and tennis legend Boris Becker feels that his persona makes him more loved than even football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“[Federer is] the most popular sports star in the world ahead of Messi, Ronaldo, LeBron James, some of the others,” Becker revealed on BBC One.

“He’s been around so long, he’s been so successful for so long and he speaks so many languages.

“He speaks English with you, German with me, Swiss, Italian, French.

“I think that adds to the image of Roger Federer.”

Federer is considered a gentleman on and off the tennis court, and Becker, like many, echo the feeling that the aura of the 37-year-old makes him one of the most charming humans on earth.

“He won the warm-up tournament on grass in Halle, he played the clay court season, he had the semi-final [at the French Open], losing to Nadal eventually,” Becker continued.

“But he kept himself in shape, maybe even fitter than he has been for the past couple of years.

“There’s no other reason for him to play other than he must love it.

“He’s proven to everybody, to himself, that he’s potentially the greatest of all time, he’s done it for so long.”