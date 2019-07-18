Rafael Nadal reveals his stance on becoming next Real Madrid President

Rafael Nadal is one of tennis’ greatest ever stars, but is also a huge fan of Real Madrid. The Spaniard has been seen at the Santiago Bernabeu before, and has made his love for Los Blancos no secret.

Speaking to SportWeek, Rafa has now addressed rumours of him possibly being in line to become the next Real Madrid President.

“I never said I want to be the Real Madrid president, I just answered that question.

And if they ask me if I would like to have that job, my answer cannot be anything but positive. Anyways, Real has a great President that can guarantee a great future to all the fans.”

Rafa fell short of the Wimbledon 2019 crown this time around, but put on a clinic against Roger Federer in the semi finals, only losing narrowly against his great rival.

The King of clay further discussed his tough return from recent injuries.

“It’s not that easy.

I had my disappointing moments too. But in my life I was lucky, I had a luckier career than I ever dreamed of. Of course, I want to be competitive every week I am on a tennis court, but the day I will stop playing doesn’t make me have fear.

There are many other things that make me being an achieved person at home and in the world. I have my Academy and Foundation,” Rafa remarked.