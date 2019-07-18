Pat Cash reveals the only players capable of beating Roger Federer following Wimbledon loss

Roger Federer may have stumbled in the Wimbledon 2019 final against Novak Djokovic, but it isn’t the end of the road for him by any means.

That is what Pat Cash feels about the Swiss, who is perhaps the greatest ever tennis star to grace the game.

“I think the only players that can really beat him right now are Novak and Rafa [Nadal],” Cash said.

“On an even playing field without any injuries I don’t think Nadal can beat Roger here at Wimbledon. He’s just too negative in returning positioning to expect to beat Roger. At Wimbledon, I think it’s between two players and that’s the two we saw in the final.

So yes, I think Roger can win more, and Wimbledon seems the likeliest location. I hope it haunts Roger, I think it absolutely will haunt him. You could see he wasn’t happy at all at the end but there wasn’t anything to separate him and Novak in that match.”

The former World number four also admitted that Djokovic could break Roger’s Grand Slam record.

“If Novak had lost the match, I would have said he no longer had a chance of catching Roger in the record books but, from this position, you’d say it’s now very possible,” he remarked.