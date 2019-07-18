Serena Williams gives verdict on when Roger Federer is going to retire

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are considered to be among the best tennis players of all time. Both continue to defy logic by giving a tough competition to their much younger competitors. However, Williams feels that the time is fast approaching for the pair to hang up their boots.

When asked about her own future and that of Roger Federer, Serena Williams remarked that they won’t be playing in the next five years.

“No matter which way you look at it, we’re not going to be out here in the next three, four, five years. The time is now to get out there and to watch us play, I guess,” she said (via Tennis World USA).

Williams was then questioned whether she had any current plans of retirement, which she immediately shot down.

“I don’t know. I think it’s definitely different. I feel like I’m still incredibly competitive or else I wouldn’t really be out here, per se. For the most part, I feel like I’m on the right track. I’m just going in the right direction in terms of getting back to where I need to be,” Williams remarked.

Unfortunately, both Serena Williams and Roger Federer were the runners-up in their respective categories in the 2019 Wimbledon. While Williams was thrashed by Simona Halep, Federer played out a classic with Novak Djokovic. The two tennis superstars broke the record for the longest singles final in Wimbledon’s history, with the Serbian just edging out the Swiss in the end.