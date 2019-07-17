John McEnroe reveals who out of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has improved the most

Novak Djokovic may have won Wimbledon 2019 after vanquishing Roger Federer in an entertaining final, but seven-time Grand Slam Champion John McEnroe is all praise for someone else.

“Of the top three guys, Nadal’s improved the most,” McEnroe said to ESPN.

“For a guy who was thought of as a clay-court player, who didn’t serve particularly big, who didn’t come to net much, that he’s been able to adapt his game and add to it in order to become an incredible all-court player,” he continued.

“He’s shortened points. Him and his team have realized that he could actually have more longevity, that he didn’t have to be as passive and wait — he could play more aggressively. He’s found the perfect mix between offense and defense.”

“He’s done things that have just shocked players where he’s stood on the court returning. He’s as far back as you can possibly get. He’s bought himself some extra time and gotten in the heads of a lot of players.”

Rafa’s growth has been incredible on all surfaces, but it remains the French Open clay that is still his favourite, winning yet again this year before falling short of the Wimbledon crown by losing to Roger Federer in the semi finals.