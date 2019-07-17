WATCH: Roger Federer lost the 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic the same he won it against Andy Roddick in 2009

Roger Federer fans were brought to tears after the Swiss fell short against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2019 final recently.

Federer had two Championship points during the high octane clash, but failed to convert them, thus resulting in the Serbian winning yet again.

Some eagle-eyed fans have now spotted an eerie similarity between what transpired during the latter stages of this year’s Wimbledon final, and another Roger classic ten years ago.

Djokovic won the title this time after an unforced error from FedEx, that ballooned up in the air and gifted his adversary the crown. Exactly the same thing happened when Andy Roddick played Federer a decade ago.

This time however, it’s Federer who is on the receiving end of the defeat, as his identical unforced error results in Novak winning, and bringing an end to a brilliant game of tennis.

Lots has been said about the former world number one since his defeat, but knowing Federer, he is sure to bounce back quickly, especially with the US Open next up.