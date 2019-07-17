Stats prove Roger Federer has lost more matches from match point as compared to Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined

Roger Federer failed in his bid to capture another Wimbledon crown, after falling short at the final hurdle to eventual Champion Novak Djokovic.

It was truly a match for the ages, but it looked as if Federer may have the game won, but his inability to kill off Djokovic ultimately cost him, as he gave up two match points and finally ended up losing the match as well as the Championship.

That may have disappointed his legion of fans, largely because of his reputation as a mentally focused and calm individual, but statistics show that perhaps Roger is known to be a little nervous under pressure.

A list showing the various number of matches lost from match point between the top three of world tennis ranks Federer at the unfortunate top, with 22 matches lost.

Rafael Nadal has 8 such moments in his career, while Wimbledon Champ Novak Djokovic has just 3. Are the Spaniard and the Serbian more secure under pressure? Or is FedEx just unlucky? You decide.

Dating all the way back to 2000 against Tim Henman, Roger has clearly managed to fluff his lines several times, even losing three match points as recently as 2018 at Indian Wells against Juan Martin Del Potro.

The Swiss will hope this trend changes soon, or the retirement bells may just start ringing.