Nishikori fit for ATP World Finals

Kei Nishikori will be fit to take his place at the ATP Tour Finals despite pulling out of the Paris Masters due to injury.

The world number seven withdrew from his third round clash with Richard Gasquet while trailing 7-6 (3), 4-1 as a result of a back injury.

It's not the first time that injury has curtailed Nishikori's progress this season, but according to his agent, Olivier R. van Lindonk, he will be fit to take part in the season-ending event in London which gets underway on November 15th.

Van Lindonk told the Associated Press that Nishikori had "pulled his back a little", but that after seeing doctors in France he would be "OK for London."

Nishikori is joined in the eight-man field at the Oz Arena by Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych.