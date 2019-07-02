Seeds Zverev and Tsitsipas make shock Wimbledon exits

Seeds Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas fell to first-round defeats on an opening day of surprises at Wimbledon.

Sixth seed Zverev lost his opening-round match to Czech world number 124 Jiri Vesely 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 on Court One.

Vesely has reached the last 16 at the All England Club in 2016 and 2018 and he will meet Pablo Cuevas in the second round.

“It was a great match, fantastic from beginning to end,” he said. “Overall I think I played an unbelievable match without many mistakes.

“I was playing really well, serving good and trying to go to the net. The pressure was a little bit on him, but he won the first set and then I started to play. I had nothing to lose anymore.”

Tsitsipas, the seventh seed, soon followed after being edged out by Thomas Fabbiano in a five-set thriller.

The Italian failed to take advantage of two match points in the fourth set only for the Greek to take it on a tie-break, however two breaks of serve in the final set proved decisive as he wrapped up a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 victory.

Big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic now awaits Fabbiano in the second round.