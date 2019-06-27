Novak Djokovic reveals the favourites for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 is set to kick start from next week and defending champions Novak Djokovic has revealed his favourites for the tournament. World No. 1 believes that apart from himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the strongest contenders heading into the third Grand Slam of the year.

As per the reports, Novak Djokovic was quoted saying, “Federer and Nadal are always among the top candidates of course and the three of us should be the favourites to win the title. It will be a tough tournament and I will have to take it one step at a time, match by match.”

Djokovic openly stated that he is keen on defending his title and is prepared to take on all sorts of challenges that lie ahead. “I always have the highest ambitions and this year is no different. I am top of the rankings and defending my Wimbledon title, hence I am hoping to go all the way again,” he added.

After the Wimbledon 2019 seedings were unveiled, Djokovic retained his top spot similar to the World Ranking. However, Nadal expressed his grievances towards the ‘disrespectful’ practise which received mixed reactions from the Tennis fraternity. The Spaniard was ranked below Roger Federer who won the tournament in 2017.

Novak Djokovic revealed that he understands the responsibilities that come with his ranking. Therefore, he is determined to deliver his best while hoping to repeat his last year’s run which saw him lifting the gold.

Reflecting on his goals for the next two weeks, Djokovic said, “I’m in a very privileged position to be No 1 in the world and it is a role that comes with a lot of pressure. I’m trying to deal with it in the best way I can. I’ve been in this position many times in my career now and I experience dealing with it, but it is still not so easy.”

“Winning Wimbledon last year was a huge turning point in my career. I was coming off the back of elbow surgery and had dropped out of the top 20 in the rankings. That tournament a year ago saw a huge shift in terms of the quality of tennis and the standards I was setting. Now I look forward to returning to the sacred Centre Court at Wimbledon”, added the Serbian who is set to begin his quest for his fifth Wimbledon title.