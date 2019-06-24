Boris Becker to auctions trophies, medals to pay off decade long debt

German Tennis great Boris Becker is auctioning his trophies and medals to pay off a decade long debt.

The now bankrupt former Tennis player will auction off his medals and trophies at a British firm Wyles Hardy, which starts today. A total of 82 items are on the auction list, which includes the medals he’s won, trophies, watches and photographs.

The list of trophies includes a replica of a Challenge Cup, a replica of the Renshaw Cup and more. the then youngest Wimbledon winner will auction his finalist medal from the 1990 final where he lost to Stefan Edberg. 1989 US Open Silver Cup replica made by jeweller Tiffany after his win will also be up for auction.

Becker was declared bankrupt back in 2017 and supposedly the earnings from the auction will not be enough to pay his debt to the Spanish courts, whom he owes millions of pounds for the construction of a villa in Mallorca.