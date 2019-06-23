Roger Federer is one win away from a 10th Halle title and will face David Goffin in Sunday’s final.
Roger Federer cruised through to the Halle Open final with a ruthless victory over Andy Murray’s new Wimbledon doubles partner.
Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a grand slam winner in doubles who was targeting the ultimate grass-court singles scalp, proved no match for the Swiss master and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
The convincing win sets up a title match on Sunday against Belgian David Goffin, with Federer looking to make up for losing in the final to Borna Coric 12 months ago.
Federer will be targeting a 10th Halle title, which would make him just the second male player, after Rafael Nadal, to secure double-figure singles trophy wins at any tournament.
He snatched a break of the Herbert serve in the second game to seize immediate control of the opening set. The 37-year-old then pounced on a break-point opening in the seventh game of the next set, moving his feet well to create the space to pound a forehand down the line.
Victory was confirmed by another break, this time Federer wrong-footing Herbert with a cross-court forehand.
Is a 10th title in Halle on the way for @rogerfederer?
@TennisTV | #NoventiOpen19 pic.twitter.com/AxJlJvsAPo
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 22, 2019
“I was able to find some good energy today, especially in the important moments. It was maybe exactly what I needed going into the finals now.”
Herbert was this week confirmed to play with Murray on the Briton’s Wimbledon return after injury. The Alsace-born 28-year-old won the Wimbledon men’s doubles alongside Nicolas Mahut three years ago.
In the first Halle semi-final, Matteo Berrettini’s eight-match winning run on grass came to an end when last week’s champion in Stuttgart fell to Goffin, edged out 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
Goffin earned a first tour final appearance since he was runner-up at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, where he defeated Federer in the semi-finals for his lone win in their eight past meetings.