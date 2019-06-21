Nick Kyrgios loses temper when asked to seek Novak Djokovic’s advice

Nick Kyrgios lost his temper in his post-match press conference when he was asked to seek advice from World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The 24-year-old was angry at the reporters who suggested that Djokovic could help him in improving his game.

Yesterday, Djokovic stated that he offered to help Kyrgios five years ago during the US Open. In an interview with the Siberian press, Djokovic was quoted saying, “Everyone criticised him because of his behaviour, I told him that he can turn to me if he needs anything since I‘ve had similar issues in the early stages of my career. Something has changed since then, but I don‘t know what. I genuinely don‘t think that he is a bad guy.”

He went on to say that he would be happy to help Nick Kyrgios despite the constant criticism from the latter. 24-hours later reporters were curious to know if Kyrgios thinks that Djokovic’s advice will help the Australian. However, Kyrgios wasted no time in settling the doubts.

“Why would I?”, questioned the fuming Aussie.

He went on to express his agitation by repeating his questions. “What’s he gonna tell me? What would he tell me? What do you think he would tell me that I would go there for advice? What would he tell me?”

“I don’t understand with you guys. Like, dude, have you not seen Novak with ball boys and smack balls at people? Do you not see that? ‘How come it doesn’t blow up the same when I do it? Why doesn’t it?”, added World No. 39.

It is safe to say that Kyrgios was definitely not fond of the idea and was pretty brutal in denying it.