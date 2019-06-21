Nick Kyrgios lashes out at umpire for ‘rigging’ his match

24-year-old Australian Tennis player Nick Kyrgios once again found himself surrounded by controversy due to his conduct on the court. In his Queen’s Club Championship encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena, Kyrgios lashed out at the umpire for ‘rigging’ the game.

During the match, Kyrgios believed that he was robbed off a set point after line umpire Fergus Murphy made a wrong call. Murphy refused to believe that Baena’s ball had landed outside the line whereas Kyrgios kept insisting that it was a double fault.

The Australian was heard screaming “It couldn’t have been further out. What are you doing?” at the umpire. Following that, he was handed a code violation for misbehaving with the official on the court.

Nick Kyrgios continued demeaning the referee and said that the ball was clearly out in the second serve. “It’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke. Like your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny”, said the 24-year-old. He even went on to say that he will leave the match due to that decision.

“I’m not going to give 100% when I’ve got linesmen rigging the game; I don’t want to play”, threatened Kyrgios.

He won that match 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 and locked horns with Auger-Aliassime later in the day. The match was delayed due to rain following which Auger-Aliassime registered a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 victory over Nick Kyrgios in Round of 16.