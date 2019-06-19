WATCH: Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga play football during Halle Open match

An interesting turn of events in Halle Open saw France’s Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ditch Tennis and showcase their football skills on the court. The spectators were thrilled by the football rally involving the two players.

Benoit Paire accidentally dropped his racket after his serve. Tsonga went on to return it perfectly but Paire had a surprising response. He took control of the ball using his feet and went on to send the ball to the other side of the court. Tsonga took the opportunity to participate in this engaging back and forth when he used his chest to direct the ball towards its feet and returned it conveniently.

