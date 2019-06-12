World top 10 player earns more than Rafael Nadal, only second to Roger Federer in highest-paid athletes list

Earlier today, Forbes released their annual list of world’s highest-paid athletes. Only five Tennis players have been listed in the top 100 of the list which includes only one female player.

Swiss Legend Roger Federer is the highest-earning Tennis player on the list. He is ranked at number 5 with $93.4 million annual earnings. He receives a yearly income of $7.4 million from the ATP circuit. To top that, World No. 3 endorses several brands including Uniqlo, Wilson, Rolex and Lindt which add up to an estimated value of $86 million.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is also in the top 20 highest-paid athletes and is ranked at number 17. With $20.6 million from ATP and close to $30 million from endorsements, Djokovic’s annual income adds up to $50.6

Japanese Tennis sensation Kei Nishikori beat Rafael Nadal in Forbe’s ranking to bag 35th rank in the list with his annual earnings of $37.3 million. Nadal, on the other hand, is ranked at No. 37. His annual income was estimated at $31 million. Nadal’s ATP wages (9 million) are more than that of Nishikori who earns $4.5 million yearly. However, the latter’s brand endorsements earn him up to $33 million every year as opposed to Nadal’s annual income of $26 million from the same.

At No. 63, Serena Williams is the only female athlete on the list of top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world. With an annual income summing up to $29.2 million, Serena is the fifth highest-earning Tennis player. She receives $4.2 million from WTA and approximately $25 million from her brand endorsements.

In 2019, Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in the world saw Barcelona FC legend Lionel Messi top the list $127 million annual income. Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked at the second position with his annual earnings summing up to $109 million.