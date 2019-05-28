Naomi Osaka silences ‘annoying’ reporters in a bold NIKE commercial

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to kickstart her Roland Garros 2019 campaign today. However, it is her bold Nike commercial that has taken the Internet by storm.

After beating her idol Serena Williams in the U.S. Open finals, Japan’s Naomi Osaka lifted her first Grand Slam title in 2018. She then went on to defeat Petra Kvitová in the Australian Open 2019. Osaka is now looking to pick her third consecutive Grand Slam title in the ongoing Roland Garros. She will face Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in round 1 on Day 3 of the tournament.

LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — Naomi Osaka vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová result, score, match updates and more

In the process, Naomi Osaka became the first Asian to top the Singles rankings. Amidst the continuous grind for the biggest Tennis events, Osaka paired up with Nike. In the said commercial, she gives a befitting reply to the ‘annoying’ questions posed by the reporters.

You can watch the video below:

The ad features Osaka in the court and several questions can be heard in the background. “Who’s your biggest rival?”, “Are you a hard court specialist?” and “Do you consider yourself Japanese or American?” — to name a few.

Following that, there are questions raised in Japanese which roughly translate to “What are you going to buy with your prize money?”, “Can you answer in Japanese?” and “Will you eat katsudon again today?”

Also Read: [WATCH] Roland Garros 2019: Novak Djokovic expects ‘Big Bill’ after gym damage

Following the series of question, the camera pans to Osaka who then looks directly into it before gesturing ‘Sssshhhh’. Nike used the small clip to send across a message of positivity to the viewers. It encourages individuals to strive for success and overlook the nonsensical questions raised by everyone around them.

The ad ends with the phrase, “Don’t change yourself. Change the world”.

This advertisement was widely appreciated by everyone who came across the 30-second video. It was a perfect response to everyone who has raised questions about her ethnicity and personal life rather than focusing on her game.