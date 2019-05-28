I’m expecting a bill! Djokovic jokes ‘huge muscles’ caused Roland Garros gym damage

Novak Djokovic expects to have to repay French Open organisers for the damage he accidentally caused to a Roland Garros gym.

A relaxed Novak Djokovic joked he is expecting a “big bill” from French Open organisers but said the damage he caused in a Roland Garros gym was inevitable due to his “huge muscles”.

The world number one began his attempt to complete a second ‘Novak Slam’ by easing past up-and-comer Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2 in round one of the French Open.

Last week, Djokovic posted a video of himself doing strength work in the gym and causing a dent in the floor using a medicine ball as part of his preparations for the tournament.

When quizzed on the comical incident, Djokovic replied in jovial manner, saying: “I probably will [be billed].

“I have not received it yet, at least it hasn’t come to my attention, but I’m expecting a bill. The damage was pretty big, I must say.

“You know, huge muscles that I possess, it’s kind of expected I make the big hole like that.

“I was just doing my pre-training session warm-up routine, and I took the medicine ball and I just swing with the ball quite hard in front of me, kind of to warm up [the] upper body, and after a second throw, I heard a crack.

“The wooden floor completely collapsed under [me]. They fixed it in less than a day. Next day it wasn’t there.

“But next day I was doing it on a concrete wall and concrete steps. I learned my lesson.”

Today warming up in the gym before my practice I used a medicine ball by slamming it on the floor pretty hard. As a result, I wrecked a wooden floor. @rolandgarros please forgive me! pic.twitter.com/Cao8I0dopS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 24, 2019 Just fyi I left Paris for several days until the investigation is completed.. my participation at RG is maybe under review? — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 24, 2019

Djokovic is aiming to be in possession of all four grand slams at the same time for the second time in his career and faced a potential banana skin against 22-year-old Hurkacz, who many are tipping for a bright future.

And the Serbian was happy to have come through unscathed.

“I like the fact that I had a very good quality opponent in the first round, because that gets me going with the right intensity from the start,” he added.

“You know, I’m focused, I’m determined, and sharp from the blocks. That’s what happened. You know, even though I never played him, never faced him in official match, I still felt he can be a great threat if I allow him to play his tennis.

“I actually thought I played well. All the elements in my game worked well, so I’m very pleased.”