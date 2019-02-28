Watch: Rafael Nadal slams Nick Kyrgios over poor attitude after stunning match

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios played out an absolute belter of a tennis match in Acapulco, with the Australian coming out on top 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6).

It was a huge win for Kyrgios, but in rather trademark fashion, the headlines were more about his non-tennis actions than the actual playing ones.

Kyrgios resorted to some rather unsporting behaviour, constantly arguing with the chair umpire, making signals to the crowd, and even disrespecting Nadal himself.

The match did see virtually everything, and it is fair to say that Nadal didn’t enjoy Kyrgios’ behaviour too much, even addressing the same in the press conference. Here are the highlights from a truly sensational match.

Match point saves, controversy, and a big upset… Relive the DRAMATIC finale to Nadal Kyrgios in Acapulco 😳 pic.twitter.com/xcn8kFzL7M — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 28, 2019

After the game, Nadal spoke to the media at length about the “disrespectful” attitude of his victorious opponent.

“He lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself,” Rafa said.

Kyrgios responded to this with – “He doesn’t know the journey I’ve been through, he doesn’t know anything about me. I’m not going to listen at all.”

Needless to say, tensions ran high.