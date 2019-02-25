Tsitsipas claims second ATP title in Marseille

The Open 13 final in Marseille was won by Stefanos Tsitsipas as he overcame Mikhail Kukushkin in straight sets.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas won his second ATP Tour title on Sunday by overcoming Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in the Open 13 final.

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, continued his fine start to 2019 with a victory in Marseille in a little under two hours.

Kukushkin, whose only tournament win on the tour came in 2010, had appeared set to force a decider when 5-3 up in the second set.

However, Tsitsipas rallied and won the tie-break to add to the Stockholm Open title he claimed in October, when the 20-year-old became the first Greek to win an ATP Tour crown.

World number 12 Tsitsipas had his first break point when 2-1 up in the opening set but failed to grasp the opportunity as he sliced a backhand wide, with a similarly wayward shot ensuring Kukushkin held.

Yet the Tsitsipas took his second break point, and the first set, when Kukushkin fired a backhand into the net.

A delicious forehand cross-court winner earned Kukushkin his first break midway through the second set and he staved off a couple of break points to hold and go 4-2 up.

However, Tsitsipas broke back to make it 5-5 when Kukushkin was serving for the set, and in a tight breaker he converted the first match point that came his way.