Tennis |

Del Potro into Delray Beach quarters, Kyrgios exits

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro continued his good return from injury, reaching the last eight at the Delray Beach Open.

Juan Martin del Potro booked a spot in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals, while Nick Kyrgios failed to do so on Thursday.

Del Potro, playing his first tournament since October after a knee injury, broke once in each set to beat Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-4 in the second round.

The Argentine top seed, champion at the ATP 250 event in 2011, next faces Mackenzie McDonald, who overcame Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5 6-4.

However, Kyrgios bowed out with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 loss to Radu Albot, who will meet Steve Johnson after the fourth seed’s 7-5 7-5 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

At the Rio Open, the last of the remaining seeds – Joao Sousa – departed to leave the field wide open.

Sousa was beaten by qualifier Casper Ruud 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the second round to become the last of the eight seeds to exit.

Ruud will face Laslo Djere, who was too good for Taro Daniel 6-4 6-2 to add to his upset win over Dominic Thiem.

Pablo Cuevas and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will also meet after wins over Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Delbonis respectively.

Comments