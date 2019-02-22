Defeat to Belinda Bencic on Thursday ended Simona Halep’s run at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but she remained upbeat.

Simona Halep refused to let her quarter-final exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships bring down her mood.

The French Open champion fell to a 4-6 6-4 6-2 loss against Belinda Bencic on Thursday, but was able to find the positives.

Having reached the final in Doha last time out, the Romanian reflected with pride on her efforts in the Middle East swing of the season.

“I take only positive things,” she said. “I had great matches. My level is good. Physically, also I’m good, but day by day I had to play, so it’s not easy.

“I was tired. After the second set, I felt like I’m getting cramps a little bit. It’s normal. I was sweating a lot.

“I couldn’t serve that well because of my Achilles. I felt it in last match a little bit. The left leg, a little bit of cramping. But there are no excuses, just the fact that I’m tired.”

Thanks @DDFTennis for a fantastic week here in Dubai. I’m looking forward to a rest back at home now pic.twitter.com/P6deE4iKZf — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) February 21, 2019

Halep gave credit to her opponent, who survived six match points in the previous round and will now face reigning champion Elina Svitolina in the last four.

“She’s aggressive. She’s hitting the balls really hard no matter where she hits. This makes you feel the pressure,” said Halep.

“I think she serves well. I think she’s a complete player and she can play good tennis.

“I tried just to stay there no matter the result.”