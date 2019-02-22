Tennis |

Reigning champion Van Uytvanck progresses in Budapest

Hungarian Ladies Open champion Alison Van Uytvanck continued the defence of her title as she progressed to the last eight.

Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck booked a quarter-final spot at the Hungarian Ladies Open with a 6-4 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek.

The reigning champion proved too strong for her 17-year-old opponent, who nonetheless produced a commendable display in Budapest.

Van Uytvanck will now face Kateryna Kozlova after her impressive 6-0 6-1 triumph over American Madison Brengle.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded fifth, set up a last-eight showdown with Pauline Parmentier courtesy of a dominant 6-4 6-0 victory against Arantxa Rus.

It was a much more circuitous route that teenager Marketa Vondrousova took to the next round, the left-handed Czech overcoming Anna Blinkova 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-3.

Vondrousova’s next challenge is Irina Camelia Begu, a 6-2 6-3 winner over Evgeniya Rodina.

 

 

