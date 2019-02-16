Dominic Thiem remained unbeaten at the Argentina Open, defeating Pablo Cuevas to reach the semi-finals.
Dominic Thiem was tested before reaching the Argentina Open semi-finals, while John Isner cruised through in New York.
A two-time champion in Buenos Aires, Thiem overcame Pablo Cuevas 4-6 6-4 6-3 in their quarter-final on Friday.
The top seed improved to 11-0 at the ATP 250 event, where Diego Schwartzman awaits in the last four.
The fourth-seeded Schwartzman was too good for Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a 6-1 7-5 victory.
#CuartosDeFinal | #ArgOpen2019
¡@dieschwartzman es el último semifinalista!
Victoria sobre @albertramos88 por 6-1 y 7-5
Enfrentará en semifinales a su amigo @ThiemDomi pic.twitter.com/aH3BdEaLDW
— Argentina Open (@ArgentinaOpen) February 16, 2019
Cecchinato got past Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (7-3) 6-4, while Pella saved four match points in a 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (11-9) 6-1 win over Jaume Munar.
At the New York Open, Isner served 16 aces in a 6-4 6-1 win over Australian seventh seed Jordan Thompson.
And the winner of the first set is…@JohnIsner at 6-4 vs. @jordanthommmo2 . #NYOpen19 #BackInBlack pic.twitter.com/9o741uBDMa
— New York Open (@NewYorkOpen) February 16, 2019
Last year’s runner-up Sam Querrey overcame Jason Jung 6-3 3-6 6-3 and next meets Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur, who edged Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.