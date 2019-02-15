After Pulawama terror attack, India might refuse to play Davis Cup tie in Pakistan

All India Tennis Association (AITA) is likely to request a change in the venue of Davis Cup Group 1 Tie as an aftermath of a terrorist attack on the Indian Army in the Indian-controlled Kashmir. The meeting between the players from both the countries was earlier scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

On Monday, earlier this week, the Pakistan Tennis Federation announced that they are ready to host India for Group 1 Tie on a grass court in the capital. However, on Thursday, an unfortunate car bombing incident in Pulawama resulted in the death of India’s 44 paramilitary police officers in addition to brutal injuries sustained by other soldiers.

The Indian government issued a statement that Pakistan based organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed are responsible for this act of terrorism. Although these claims were vehemently denied by the Pakistani Government, the political tension between the two countries has been escalating ever since.

As a result, AITA will be requesting a change in venue for the Davis Cup Group 1 Tie in an attempt to send their players across the border.

A Source close to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said, “PTF has approached us regarding hosting a the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad. Pakistan is a developing Tennis nation just like us, however, considering the recent terror attacks that have taken place in Kashmir, we will have to rethink of our strategy for next month’s Cup Tie. We will have a meeting later next week to decide this.” Ever since 2008 Mumbai attacks, India and Pakistan have not participated in any bilateral sporting events. So far, no official statements have been issued by AITA but a decision will be made public by next week.

This is not the first time when a national Tennis federation has refused to play in Pakistan. In April 2017, Hong Kong denied travelling to Pakistan to participate in the Asia-Oceania Zone group-11 tie. They were then fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for the act.