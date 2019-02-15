Dominic Thiem is on track for a third Argentina Open title after moving into the last eight.
Dominic Thiem maintained his perfect record at the Argentina Open to reach the quarter-finals, while David Ferrer was edged on Thursday.
Thiem, a two-time champion in Buenos Aires, was too good for German Maximilian Marterer 6-4 6-4 in the second round.
The top seed is now 10-0 at the ATP 250 event, which he won in 2016 and last year but skipped in 2017.
Thiem will face Pablo Cuevas in the last eight after the Uruguayan overcame fifth seed Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5.
Ramos-Vinolas will face Diego Schwartzman, who got past Aljaz Bedene 6-4 2-6 6-2.
At the New York Open, seeds Frances Tiafoe and John Millman made second-round exits.
Tiafoe was beaten by Jason Jung 6-3 7-5 and Millman went down to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-4.
