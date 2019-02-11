Londero completes ATP fairytale with Cordoba triumph

Juan Ignacio Londero broke through for his first trophy as he outlasted countryman Guido Pella 3-6 7-5 6-1 in Cordoba on Sunday.

Juan Ignacio Londero completed a fairytale week by claiming his maiden ATP Tour title with victory over eighth seed Guido Pella at the Cordoba Open.

Argentine tennis player Londero had never won a tour-level match prior to the ATP 250 tournament in his hometown Cordoba.

But playing at home proved to be the perfect way for Londero to break through for his first trophy as he outlasted countryman Pella 3-6 7-5 6-1.

The 25-year-old wildcard, who was ranked 112th in the world and held a 0-3 record on the ATP Tour before the event, needed just over two hours to see off Pella on Sunday.

DREAM week for @juanlondero on soil 1st ATP win

1st ATP quarter-final

1st ATP semi-final

1st ATP final

MAIDEN ATP !!! pic.twitter.com/vBgSeoYehx — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 11, 2019

Londero won 87 per cent of his first serves and converted five of 12 break point chances en route to a memorable victory on the clay courts in Argentina.