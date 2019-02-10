Pella, Londero set up all-Argentine final in Cordoba

Guido Pella set up an all-Argentine final with a three-set victory over Pablo Cuevas after Juan Ignacio Londero defeated Federico Delbonis.

Pella set up an all-Argentine final with a three-set victory over Pablo Cuevas after Londero defeated Federico Delbonis earlier on Saturday.

Seeded eighth, Pella – who upstaged Diego Schwartzman on Friday – outlasted Cuevas 6-1 3-6 6-3 at the ATP 250 tournament.

Uruguayan Cuevas was forced to play back-to-back matches on Saturday after rain and wind suspended his quarter-final clash with Aljaz Bedene.

Pella power! @guido_pella outlasts Pablo Cuevas 6-1 3-6 6-3 to set an all final at the inaugural #CordobaOpen. pic.twitter.com/PXl4lxu1Ae — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 10, 2019

Slovenian Bedene was leading 3-1 in the first set but Cuevas rallied to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory on clay.

However, Cuevas was unable to get past Pella, who is seeking his maiden ATP Tour crown.

Standing in the way of Pella is wildcard Londero after the countryman eased past Delbonis 6-1 6-0.

DREAM week for @juanlondero 1st ATP win

1st ATP quarter-final

1st ATP semi-final

1st ATP final Defeats Federico Delbonis 6-1 6-0 and will play for the @CordobaOpen title tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mqCnEBEaPC — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 9, 2019

Without a tour-level win prior to the event in Cordoba, Londero did not face a break point against Delbonis.