Nadal wants to play at Davis Cup, Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal confirmed he would like to play at this year’s Davis Cup, while he is also eyeing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Spanish 17-time grand slam champion played one Davis Cup tie last year – against Germany in April.

But the event has been remodelled, drawing some criticism, to a shorter format, with the Finals to be played during one week in Madrid in November.

Nadal, who started his year by reaching the Australian Open final, said he wanted to feature for the hosts in a boost for the Davis Cup, largely reformatted due to top players making themselves unavailable.

“I would like to be there, but there are still a lot of months to go, seven or eight months, almost nine,” he said on Thursday.

“It’s very difficult to predict what is going on in nine months, but my hope is to be there.”

Nadal has also set his sights on the Olympics next year as he looks to add to the men’s singles gold medal he won in 2008.

“You are talking about more than a year and a half away. I don’t know what is going to happen but, as I already said, my hope is to be there,” he said.

“I know Tokyo’s going to be spectacular so I will do my best to be there.”

Nadal is expected to resume his season at the Mexican Open, which begins in Acapulco on February 25.