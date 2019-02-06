Nicolas Jarry was beaten by Juan Ignacio Londero, who claimed his first career win on the ATP World Tour.

Juan Ignacio Londero stunned Nicolas Jarry with a breakthrough win at the Cordoba Open, while Leonardo Mayer also departed on Tuesday.

Londero, the world number 112 and wildcard, beat fifth seed Jarry 6-2 7-6 (7-5) for his first career win on the ATP World Tour.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Cordoba, managed to save five break points to secure a victory in 81 minutes in the first round at the inaugural edition of the event.

Jarry was one of two seeds in action and the other was Mayer, who was edged by Federico Delbonis 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Meanwhile, Pablo Cuevas was untroubled by Facundo Bagnis in a 6-4 6-4 win, while Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi needed more than three hours to get past wildcard Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-7 (8-10) 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas overcame Hugo Dellien 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3, Roberto Carballes Baena cruised past Andrej Martin 6-3 6-2 and Jaume Munar was too good for Guido Andreozzi 6-1 6-4.