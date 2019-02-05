Pella, Jaziri progress in Cordoba

It was a good day for seeds Guido Pella and Malek Jaziri at the Cordoba Open.

Guido Pella cruised through the Cordoba Open first round, while Malek Jaziri survived a scare on Monday.

Pella, the eighth seed at the inaugural edition of the ATP 250 event, crushed lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi 6-1 6-3 in Argentina.

The sixth-seeded Jaziri needed almost three hours to overcome local wildcard Carlos Berlocq 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4).

Meanwhile, Aljaz Bedene was too good for Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-4, qualifier Pedro Cachin got past Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 and Lorenzo Sonego beat Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-2.