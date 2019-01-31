Wedding bells have started to ring as World No. 2, Rafael Nadal is all set to tie the knot with his long term girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello. The two have have been together for the past the last 14 years and announced their engagement during an interview earlier today.

Talking to the Hola! magazine, the couple confirmed that they will get married next year in autumn. For more than a decade, the runner-up of the Australian Open 2019 has seen his lady cheering for him at several occasions, and so have the fans.

The two first met when Perello was working for the company, Mapfre that had booked an endorsement with the 17-time Grand Slam Champion. The sparks flew between them and they were soon seen together at several occasions. Perello, who also identifies herself by the name Xisca, has been by the side of Nadal through thick and thin. She has been spotted on the court side during many of Nadal’s matches but she kept her appearances rather limited in order to avoid any distraction.

Rafael Nadal thanks the fans in Australian Open

During the interview, the couple revealed that they got engaged eight months ago while on a romantic trip to Rome in 2018. However, they chose to remain quiet about this huge step until today.

In his previous interviews with the same magazine, Nadal had openly expressed his desires to be a family-man. He even spoke about his future with Xisca and talked about having kids to complete his family. He added,

“Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

The two have decided to get married in Nadal’s hometown, Mallorca where both their family lives. Although they have not revealed the date yet, it is confirmed that they will be exchanging vows during the next fall.

We congratulate the couple and wish them the best of all for their next big step.