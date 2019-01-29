Andy Murray went under the knife in London for an operation which he hopes will bring an end to the pain in his hip.

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray has undergone hip resurfacing surgery, after which he admitted he felt “battered and bruised”.

The former world number one stated after his first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open that he would make a quick decision over whether to go under the knife in a bid to try to prolong his career, although an operation does not guarantee he will play again.

The Scot on Tuesday posted a picture of himself on Facebook, confirming he had decided to go through with surgery.

“I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning…feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain,” he posted.

“I now have a metal hip as you can see in the second photo and I look like I’ve got a bit of a gut in photo one!”

The 31-year-old had another hip surgery in Melbourne 12 months ago and played just 12 matches in 2018 following his return at Queen’s Club in June.

After his loss to Bautista Agut, a tearful Murray said he had been in pain for “about 20 months”, but had the option of either delaying surgery and making an emotional farewell at Wimbledon later this year or having it now and running the risk of never playing again.

Doubles legend Bob Bryan had the hip resurfacing procedure last August and encouraged double Olympic champion Murray to follow suit, having made his comeback at the start of this season at the age of 40.

Speaking in Melbourne during the season-opening major, Bryan said: “Seeing the way Andy Murray is feeling hit a nerve with me. I would love to see him do a similar surgery, feel the relief that it gives. I think our hips are pretty similar: just worn down, no cartilage.”

The American added: “I personally don’t underestimate Andy Murray. You look at the great workers in history: [Ivan] Lendl, [Jim] Courier, [Andy] Roddick. This guy is maybe even a step up from those guys.

“There’s no evidence that it’s possible [to play again] in tennis. I mean, so much wear and tear. But I think he could do it.”