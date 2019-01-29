After Andy Murray said he was feeling “battered and bruised” having gone under the knife in London, we look back at his injury timeline.

Andy Murray hopes a hip resurfacing operation will leave him pain-free in the future, but it remains to be seen if he will return at the highest level after undergoing the procedure on Monday.

Murray broke down in tears at Melbourne Park this month when the three-time grand slam champion revealed the Australian Open could be his final tournament, but he hopes to feature at Wimbledon for one final time.

The Brit said he would make a quick decision over whether to have surgery after losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round of the first major of the year.

Murray went under the knife in London, knowing the operation may not prolong his career.

Omnisport look at the timeline of Murray’s hip woes.

The start of Murray’s plight. A sore hip forces him to withdraw from an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club on the eve of Wimbledon.

July 5, 2017 – Murray reveals he has been managing a hip problem for at least seven years ahead of his Wimbledon title defence. “It is something I have been dealing with since I was 22 or 23 years old, off and on,” said Murray, who thought the pain he felt following his French Open semi-final loss to Stan Wawrinka was due to a lack of playing time.

July 12, 2017 – Murray – noticeably struggling with his hip – loses in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, ousted in five sets by Sam Querrey.

August 26, 2017 – After withdrawing from two Masters events, Murray then pulled out of the US Open just two days out from the tournament in New York. “It’s too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do,” said the Scot.

January 8, 2018 – On the back of his Brisbane International withdrawal six days earlier and following consultations with hip specialists during the latter stages of 2017, Murray undergoes surgery in Melbourne. “I’m very optimistic,” Murray said. “The surgeon was very happy about how it went. He felt that my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago.”

June 6, 2018 – Murray’s return to the court is delayed as he pulls out of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

June 19, 2018 – Having not played since Wimbledon, Murray makes his long-awaited comeback in a three-set loss to Nick Kyrgios at Queen’s Club.

July 25, 2018 – Murray tastes victory for the first time in almost a year, beating Wawrinka, before falling to compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne.

July 1, 2018 – Wimbledon comes too soon for Murray, who cites his lack of readiness for best-of-five-set matches.

August 3, 2018 – Murray returns to the ATP World Tour in Washington, where he reaches the quarter-finals of the Citi Open before pulling out of that tournament and the Rogers Cup amid concerns over exhaustion and the potential to suffer a recurrence of his hip injury.

August 29, 2018 – New York sees Murray make his grand slam comeback, falling to Fernando Verdasco in the second round after seeing off James Duckworth.

September 29, 2018 – Murray brings his season to an end by pulling out of the China Open following his quarter-final run at the Shenzhen Open.

January 2, 2019 – His comeback at the Brisbane International ends with a second-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

January 11, 2019 – Murray reveals his plans to retire at Wimbledon, but could quit after the Australian Open.

January 11, 2019 – The Scot bows out of the Australian Open with a defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut after fighting back from two sets down to go the distance.

January 28, 2019 – Undergoes hip resurfacing surgery in London, which leaves the 31-year-old feeling “battered and bruised” but hopeful of being pain-free in the future.