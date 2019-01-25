Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Lucas Pouille at the semifinal of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena to get to the final stage of the tournament.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic entered Australian Open s the favorite to win. He was one of the early picks to reach the final and Djokovic hasn’t disappointed the fans. If he wins the Australian Open this year he will hold the title for 7th time — highest in men’s singles.

With 72 titles, Djokovic is fairly ahead of Lucas Pouille in terms of stats, considering the latter has only 5 titles. However, both these players are being considered as tough competitors in last knock out stage.

Djokovic has displayed tremendous form ever since the start of the tournament whereas Pouille has impressed the Tennis fraternity b picking one surprise win after another. With Rafael Nadal awaiting the winner of this match in the final, the duo will battle it out to meet the World No. 2 in the final challenge for the title.

Will Djokovic proceed to the final to allow a match between the best and second best in the world or will Pouille script a tale of success that has never been seen before? Let’s find out.