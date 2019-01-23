Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Serena Williams vs Karolina Pliskova. The two are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena in a few minutes.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is all set to take on 23-time Grand Slam Champion to fight for a spot in the semi-final of Australian Open 2019. The two have met in US Open semi final before in which Pliskova defeated Serena by straight sets.

Serena Williams is looking in a brilliant form at the moment. She has been driven throughout the tournament and the last win that she picked against World No. 1, Simona Halep.

Serena and Pliskova have met only thrice before with Serena winning two out of the three matches.

Will Pliskova even out her head-to-head record against Serena or will we see Serena cruise her way to the semi-final?. Let’s find out.