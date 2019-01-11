Barty back in Sydney final as Kvitova awaits

Having fallen to defeat against Angelique Kerber in the 2018 Sydney International final, Ashleigh Barty is back in the showpiece.

Ashleigh Barty reached the Sydney International final for the second year in a row and the home hope is now primed for a showdown with 2015 champion Petra Kvitova.

The 22-year-old, beaten by Angelique Kerber in the 2018 showpiece, gave the Sydney crowd plenty to cheer in a thrilling 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 triumph over Kiki Bertens.

Victory on home soil would cap a stunning week for Barty, who kicked off the tournament with a shock win over world number one Simona Halep.

But to claim a fourth WTA Tour title she must overcome Kvitova, who prevailed 6-1 6-2 in a rain-delayed clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The two-time grand slam champion needed a little over an hour to gain a measure of revenge for her loss to Sasnovich in the first round of last year’s Wimbledon, when Kvitova was the pre-tournament favourite.

In Hobart, Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-2, setting up a final with fellow unseeded player Sofia Kenin.