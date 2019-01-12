Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic’ route to final

Novak Djokovic will walk into the Australian Open 2019 as World No. 1, as per the ATP rankings. The Serbian has had a fantastic run last year and he will be aiming to lift his seventh Australian Open title this year.

Arguably, Djokovic has a rather simpler route to finale in the one of the most competitive slams of the year. For the first round, he is scheduled to play against a qualifier.

Following that, Djokovic is likely to meet Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who is expected to beat his opponent Martin Kližan in Round 1.

Both Djokovic and Tsonga have faced each other in the Australian Open finals back in 2008. If the history repeats itself, Djokovic will then move on to face Denis Shapovalov in Round 3 and will eventually battle against Daniil Medvedev or David Goffin. It is being expected that Djokovic will take on the Canadian before advancing to the quarter finals.

In this round, Djokovic could be facing Kei Nishikori (Japan), Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) or Fabio Fognini (Italy).

Currently the favourite to win the championship, Djokovic is then expected to move on to the semi-final and face Alexander “Sascha” Zverev, Borna Ćorić or Dominic Thiem.

It will be a little tough for Djokovic to breeze past any of the above mentioned opponents but if he makes it to the finals, he will finally get a chance to play against Roger Federer, the defending Champion who will also look to lift his 7th Australian Open title.

However, this dream match may not be an easy affair as Rafael Nadal is in the same draw as Federer and the latter will have to eliminate his arch-rival early in the tournament, in order to meet Djokovic at the final.

Thus, to sum it up, here’s what Djokovic’s route to final in the Australian Open 2019 would look like:

R1 – Q

R2 – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga/Martin Kližan

R3 – Denis Shapovalov

R4 – David Goffin/Daniil Medvedev

QF – Kei Nishikori/Pablo Carreño Busta/Fabio Fognini

SF – Alexander “Sascha” Zverev/Borna Ćorić/Dominic Thiem

F – Rafael Nadal/Roger Federer