Federer and Bencic retain Hopman Cup for Switzerland

There was a sense of deja vu as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic claimed a decisive mixed doubles victory over Germany in Perth.

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic retained the Hopman Cup for Switzerland after prevailing in a mixed doubles battle with Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev.

Federer struck the first blow for the defending champions in what could be the last edition of the event, beating Zverev 6-4 6-2 in Perth on Saturday.

Kerber kept the tie alive by winning the second rubber in straight sets, Bencic going down 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

There was a sense of deja vu as the same quartet returned to the court to decide who will claim the title, just as they did last year.

Zverev and Kerber were unable to gain revenge for their loss 12 months ago, as Bencic and Federer won 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) in an absorbing last rubber.

The Swiss have now won the Hopman Cup on four occasions, with Germany unable to halt a 24-year wait to lift the trophy.

Federer’s winning streak in Australia stands at 23 matches, while Kerber won all four singles rubbers this week.

There are doubts over the future of the Hopman Cup with the ATP World Team Cup set to be introduced next year.